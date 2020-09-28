Baton Rouge skyline economy file stock photo
Consumer and business spending in East Baton Rouge Parish rose for the second month in a row in July, coming in nearly 3.5% higher than what was spent the year before.

Spending was $824.3 million in July, according to figures released Monday by the city-parish Finance Department. That compares with $796.6 million in spending during July 2019. The figures include vehicle sales.

Commercial activity took a hit starting in March because of fears about the coronavirus pandemic and the state's stay-at-home order, which sought to reduce public exposure to the virus. The order was partially lifted in mid-May and further loosened in June and September. Restaurants are allowed to open up to 75% of capacity, although they must stop selling alcohol at 11 p.m. Casinos are operating at 50% of capacity and have to stop giving away drinks at 11 p.m.

Bars remain closed until the parish has a 5% or less positive rate for the virus. Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome has requested that the Louisiana Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control ease restrictions on bars in East Baton Rouge if the positivity rate is below 5% in the state Health Department's Wednesday report, as expected.

The city-parish July figures showed vehicle sales were up 12.5% to $77 million from $68.5 million a year ago.

Taxes collected at retailers and grocery stores, which account for nearly 53% of all spending in the parish, were up 8.4% in July. Spending at restaurants and bars was down by 5.9% in July from a year ago. Spending on services was down 7.9%. Manufacturing spending, which can be heavily impacted by spending on big-ticket equipment, increased by 3.4% in July.

Spending inside the Baton Rouge city limits was up by 3.8% in July from nearly $440 million in 2019 to $456.7 million. Outside the city limits, spending rose by 3.1% from $356.7 million to $367.6 million.

The city-parish collected nearly $16.5 million in taxes during July, up from $15.9 million in 2019.

Through the first seven months of the year, $5.4 billion has been spent in the parish, a nearly 2.6% decrease from the nearly $5.6 billion spent through July 2019. Spending inside the city limits of Baton Rouge is down 4.5% to nearly $3 billion, while in the rest of the parish it has fallen 0.1% to $2.4 billion.

