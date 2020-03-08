Baton Rouge area
The Greater Baton Rouge Industry Alliance Inc. announced three new board members: Darylene Harris, general manager of Shell Catalysts and Technologies; Paul Heurtevant, vice president and general manager of Formosa Plastics; and John Thompson, vice president and general manager of Delek US Holdings Inc.
Officers are Tom Yura, chief operating officer of Cornerstone Chemical, chairman; Tim Harris, site manager of Eastman, vice chairman; and Steve Ledoux, Louisiana and EDC/VCM/HCI business manufacturing director at Olin Corp., secretary/treasurer.
Continuing board members for the 2019 and 2020 term Paul Labonne, of Air Liquide, Jerry Lebold Sr., of BASF; John Scroggins, of Westlake Chemical; and Theo Webre, of Dow. Nominated board members continuing to serve a term for 2020 and 2021 are Jennifer Dunphy, of ExxonMobil, and Steve Welch, of Occidental Chemical Co. in Convent.
East Baton Rouge Parish Recreation and Parks has named Andrea Roberts as chief operating officer; Aneatra Boykin as chief legal officer; and RaHarold “Ray” Lawson as park operations director.
Roberts will oversee BREC's communications and information technology departments and create a partnerships and development division. She joined BREC in 2016 to create an internal process review division and has over nine years of experience in internal audit, project management, risk and compliance, operations, and automating and streamlining processes. She is a graduate of LSU with a bachelor's degree in economics and master’s in sport management.
Boykin will oversee the finance, human resources, risk management, ADA compliance and internal audit departments. She has 15 years of law practice experience, including employment law, legislative drafting, civil rights, contracts, ethics, tort claims and procurement. She is a graduate of LSU and the Southern University Law Center.
Lawson has been an assistant director with the department for nine years. He has 18 years of experience in municipal and university grounds settings. He is a Southern University graduate, with a doctorate in urban forestry and natural resources, and is a graduate of the Park Planning and Maintenance Academy and Municipal Arborist Institute.
Katie Bliss has been named director of development of Hogs for the Cause, leading fundraising and outreach efforts in the Baton Rouge area for the nonprofit, which provides aid to families whose children are being treated for pediatric brain cancer.
Bliss has practiced insurance defense law. She graduated from LSU with a bachelor’s degree in mass communications and a concentration in public relations while also minoring in business, Spanish and art. She attended Loyola Law School, receiving law certificates in civil, common and international law.
New Orleans area
Ericksen Krentel CPAs and Consultants has named Kelly Haden as senior manager and Kenny Eldridge as a manager.
Haden focuses on tax compliance and small business consulting among various industries, including construction, maritime, nonprofit, professional services and real estate. She earned her master’s degree in tax accounting from the University of New Orleans and her bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Holy Cross.
Eldridge focuses on federal and state taxation, including tax compliance and consulting. He earned his bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of New Orleans.
Kari Morehead has been named special events and partnerships coordinator for the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.
Morehead supported the efforts of various local artists through her work at New Orleans Airlift and the Creative Alliance of New Orleans. She has more than 15 years of experience in event planning and coordination, having served the New Orleans House of Blues as special events sales and logistics coordinator and the New Orleans Museum of Art’s volunteer coordinator and visitor services associate. She graduated from Tulane with a bachelor's degree in public relations.
Ochsner has named Deborah Grimes as chief diversity officer, supporting ongoing development of policies and practices that promote diversity and inclusion in recruitment, retention, workforce planning and career development and an emphasis on the need to reduce disparate health outcomes and improve health care equity for all Ochsner patients.
Grimes was chief diversity officer for the University of Alabama at Birmingham Health System, where she worked more than 33 years. Grimes began her career as a nurse and later earned her law degree, serving as a risk management health care attorney. She also has held several executive leadership positions at UAB Hospital, including director of Joint Commission/quality resources, vice president of quality/regulatory affairs and chief compliance officer.
The Ella Project has appointed Julie Jackson to its board of directors.
Jackson was a co-founder of the organization in 2004, when it was a program partnership. She served for 28 years as assistant dean for public interest programs at Tulane Law School, implementing a law school pro bono program and creating legal advice programs in coordination with non-profits in New Orleans. The Ella Project offers pro bono legal assistance to low- to moderate-income artists, musicians and grassroots nonprofits of Louisiana.