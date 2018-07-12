Cortec LLC is spending $2.5 million to expand its industrial coatings facility in Port Allen, creating four new jobs, officials said Thursday.
The expansion will retain 43 existing jobs and increase the firm's payroll at the facility to more than $3.3 million, Gov. John Bel Edwards' administration said in a news release.
Cortec is a Houma-based company that employs 150 statewide. The project will add space and equipment to the facility to perform specialized coating services for oil and gas equipment.