LONDON (AP) — Energy producer BP has bought BHP Billiton's shale oil and gas assets in the U.S. for $10.5 billion — giving it a strong presence in the Permian and Eagle Ford basins in Texas and in the Haynesville gas basin in Texas and northwest Louisiana.
BP CEO Bob Dudley described the deal as a "transformational acquisition."
The deal gives BP access to the fast-growing shale industry. BP's growth in the United States has been stalled in the aftermath of the Deepwater Horizon spill in the Gulf of Mexico, which has cost the company some $65 billion.
But with oil prices now above $70 a barrel, shale exploration is seen as being profitable.