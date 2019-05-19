Development course on real estate planned
A real estate development and reuse course is being held June 4-5 at the Southeast Louisiana Business Center, 1514 Martens Drive, in Hammond.
The courses are scheduled from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., respectively, for the two days.
Participants in the Louisiana Industrial Development Executives Association professional development course will learn the fundamentals of market and site analysis, financial feasibility, and the political considerations required to move a development project from conception to reality. The course also covers financing tools that are available at the local, regional and state levels, including tax increment financing, bond financing, tax credits, tax abatements, land assembly and brownfield redevelopment. Multiple in-class case studies will be used to help participants work through actual financial and regulatory problems.
Course topics also include the Louisiana Certified Sites Program; Louisiana real estate trends; understanding the land development process; infrastructure for development; land and building reuse; and downtown and neighborhood reuse.
Registration is $250 for LIDEA members and $300 for nonmembers until May 31. Register at (985) 549-3199 or www.lideatraining.com.
Pain Management Symposium scheduled
A Pain Management Symposium to discuss advances in non-opioid pain care is being held by Capital Area Human Services from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 30 in the East Baton Rouge Parish Recreation and Parks Commission's Milton J. Womack Ballroom, 6201 Florida Blvd., in Baton Rouge.
The symposium is free and open to anyone in the community.
Keynote speaker is David W. Gavel, of Southern Behavioral Medicine Associates in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, describing its multidisciplinary pain rehabilitation program.
A panel of regional practitioners and group discussion will review non-opioid pain management resources and improvements in the local system of care. Panelists and topics include Dr. Lan H. Pham, Our Lady of the Lake, Hospital Medicine and Palliative Care Services, on non-opioid pharmacotherapy, interventional procedures and medical education; Claire M. Kantrow, physical therapist, on restorative movement therapies; Quyen Ho, of the Tam Bao Mindfulness Meditation Center on complementary health resources; and Nicole Falgoust, psychotherapist, on behavioral health approaches.
Chronic pain has been recognized as a national public health problem affecting 50 million U.S. adults, CAHS Executive Director Jan Kasofsky said. “During this opioid crisis, it is critical to continue making progress toward person-centered care that reduces opioid-related harms while addressing the challenges of chronic pain.”
Capital Area Human Services provides mental health, addiction recovery and developmental disabilities services in the parishes of East Baton Rouge, West Baton Rouge, Ascension, Iberville, East Feliciana, West Feliciana, and Pointe Coupee.
Registration is at https://PainManagementBR.eventbrite.com.
Stun Design moves to Mid City location
Stun Design & Interactive has relocated its office from downtown to Mid City, at 635 S. Acadian Thruway, near the intersection of Government Street in Baton Rouge.
Stun principal and creative director Chuck Sanchez renovated and converted the interior to an open-floor plan. The boutique design firm will operate out of the lower floor. The upper office is being rented to three tenants.
“Downtown is where we started and we loved our time there, but we found a fantastic space right in the heart of Mid City and felt the new building was a great fit,” Sanchez said.
Founded in 2005, Stun is a communications firm offering marketing and branding services along with graphic design, website development and social media management. The website is www.stundesign.com and phone number is (225) 381-7266.
LSU maritime law endowed chair established
The LSU Paul M. Hebert Law Center announced the establishment of an endowed chair in maritime law.
"The Dodson & Hooks Endowed Chair in Maritime Law will support the academic endeavors of a maritime law scholar and teacher,” said Law Dean Tom Galligan.
A more than $600,000 gift from the Dodson & Hooks APLC law firm was matched with $400,000 through the Louisiana Board of Regents competitive matching grants program. The $1 million endowment will be held in perpetuity by the LSU Foundation and will provide annual financial support to a Law Center Maritime Law academic scholar.
Dodson is a 1966 graduate of LSU Law, and Hooks graduated from the Law Center in 1997.
Law school preparatory program scheduled
A full-day law school preparatory program for college students will be held June 26 at Kean Miller's downtown Baton Rouge office at 400 Convention St., No. 700.
The 13th annual Kean Miller Connection program provides participants with an overview of the law school experience and information helpful to their decision to attend law school and become an attorney.
Participants must be from a group traditionally underrepresented in law school and law practice, have a minimum 3.0 GPA, have completed at least 45 college credits and be a Louisiana resident.
The program will include mock law school classes, a career options overview, networking with practicing attorneys and free tuition.
Applications are at www.keanmiller.com/docs/kmconnection2019.pdf.
STEM NOLA joins global movement
STEM NOLA has been selected to join a global movement devoted to dramatically improving how students learn.
The STEM Learning Ecosystems Community of Practice is building regional connections among educators, business and industry partners, and after-school and summer programs to prepare students for the opportunities and challenges of the future.
STEM NOLA was among 15 ecosystems selected to join the group, bringing its total to 85, with most in the United States but also extending to Canada, Mexico, Israel and Kenya.
Forming STEM ecosystems was listed as the No. 1 priority for science, technology, engineering and math education in a December 2018 report by the Federal Office of Science and Technology Policy. To address this challenge, STEM Learning Ecosystems connects to counterparts from across the country and world, enabling the exchange of best practices, information and resource-sharing.
“As a recognized STEM Learning Ecosystem, we can tailor quality STEM learning opportunities to our specific needs in New Orleans while leveraging the experiences of similar alliances across the world,” said Dr. Calvin Mackie, founder and CEO of STEM NOLA.
Economic development focus of alliance meeting
The New Orleans Business Alliance will hold its annual meeting June 27, focused on “Economic Development Reimagined.”
The event will highlight the alliance’s inclusive and equitable economic development business model, said Quentin L. Messer Jr., president and CEO of the New Orleans Business Alliance.
“By creating a new, inclusive business model, we focus on serving markets most traditional economic development organizations do not, thereby making New Orleans more economically competitive,” Messer said.
The event also will feature Arnold W. Donald, a New Orleans native and Carnival Corp.’s president and chief executive officer. The company operates a portfolio of nine cruise lines and more than 100 ships based throughout North America, Europe, Australia and Asia, with two ships in New Orleans. Donald was named CEO in 2013 after serving on the company’s board for 12 years. He held leadership positions within publicly-traded companies and private equity firms, as well as government appointments and not-for-profits. The St. Augustine High School alumnus also serves on the board of Bank of America Corp. and Crown Holdings Inc.
Sponsorships are available for companies and organizations by contacting Stephanie Bell at sbell@nolaba.org or (504) 934-4505. Information, tickets or tables are at nolaba.org.
Tulane programs offering sports studies
The Tulane University School of Professional Advancement and Center for Sport at Tulane are offering a master’s degree and graduate certificates in sport studies through an online program.
Students choose courses in their areas of interest to receive graduate-level certificates in sport administration, sport coaching or sport security. The “stackable” certificates may be applied directly to the Master of Sports Studies degree.
Those with a degree in sports studies would pursue careers such as athletic director, head or assistant coach, director of sports management, director of stadium events, sports facilities manager, or team programs and operations manager.