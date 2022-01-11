Baton Rouge Entrepreneurship Week is back, and applications for its High Stakes Pitch Competition are open until later this month.
After skipping 2020 and shifting to a virtual format in 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the entrepreneurship conference, also known as BREW, will return with a two-day, in-person event March 9 and 10. It features keynote speakers, small business showcases and networking events.
The highlight is the pitch contest, which offers $100,000 to a winning entrepreneur who can convince a panel of judges that their high-growth business idea can take off. The funds come from Innovation Catalyst, a Baton Rouge-based nonprofit that invests in local entrepreneurs, and its subsidiary, the Red Stick Angel Network.
Applications for the contest are due Jan. 25 and must include a two-page executive summary. Formal invitations to compete will be sent Jan. 28.
Contestants must be based in Louisiana or willing to relocate here should they win. They must have less than $250,000 in 2021 revenue and must be incorporated as a limited liability corporation, an S corporation or a C corporation.
BREW will take place at the Bon Carre Business Center at 7389 Florida Blvd. The speaker lineup for the event will be announced in February.
Businesses are also invited to register for other BREW events at celebratebrew.com.