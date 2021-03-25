GENW_5042320108_CoronavirusAffect.jpg
Buy Now

Nyla, Clark, 3, and her mother, Chavonne Clark, sit in a baby stroller at the corner of Loyola Avenue and Giord Street in New Orleans, hoping to get a few dollars from an occasional passerby in Wednesday, March 25, 2020. Clark was a phlebotomist with a local company until she lost her job because of the coronavirus pandemic. She is waiting for unemployment. (Photo by David Grunfeld, NOLA.com, The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)

 David Grunfeld

New unemployment claims across Louisiana dropped to 6,909 from 7,195 one week before, according to U.S. Department of Labor data released on Thursday.

There were another 3,188 new claims filed for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, a special federal program for the self-employed such as independent contractors, compared to 2,782 claims one week before.

There were 46,170 continuing existing unemployment claims for the week ending March 13, the latest state data available.

The state has administered $8 billion in unemployment benefits since March 2020.

Email Kristen Mosbrucker at kmosbrucker@theadvocate.com.

View comments