Impact Network, a Baton Rouge-based group of hospital physicians and nurse practitioners who specialize in critical and intensive care, has joined Ochsner Health’s Baton Rouge arm, the hospital system announced Monday.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Impact Network, which has been around for 20 years, has 12 physicians and eight advanced practitioners with experience in inpatient, critical and intensive care. They’ll work exclusively at Ochsner’s Baton Rouge campuses, including Ochsner Medical Center on O’Neal Lane and Ochsner Medical Complex at The Grove near Siegen Lane, according to an Ochsner news release.
The deal is Ochsner’s second biggest physician partnership in its history in Baton Rouge, only behind the system’s purchase of Louisiana Women’s Healthcare, a large obstetrics and gynecology practice, in 2021.
As part of the deal, Dr. Mohammed Pirzadah of Impact Network will serve as Ochsner Baton Rouge’s medical director of hospital medicine and critical care.
“The Impact group brings an incredible skill set to our patients,” Ochsner Baton Rouge Chuck Daigle said in a statement. “Led by Dr. Pirzadah, these physicians bring a wealth of experience in multiple specialties with many credentials and certifications. In joining our growing 400-plus member provider team in Baton Rouge, this group further compliments the exemplary care provided by Ochsner Health in our community.”