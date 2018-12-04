The Jambalaya Shoppe, a Gonzales-based chain, is set to add two new Baton Rouge locations in the next few months: in the Acadian-Perkins Plaza and in Ichiban Square.
Kathy Fives, a franchise consultant for Jambalaya Shoppe, said the restaurant at Perkins Road and Acadian Thruway is expected to open at the end of February. It will go into a space that was occupied by the short lived La Salle’s Crawfish and Lobster Rolls. Fives will own that location; it will join the Jambalaya Shoppe she owns downtown.
The Ichiban Square location, which will be near the Perkins-Essen Lane intersection, will open in May or June, Fives said.
“Baton Rouge is a good market for us,” she said.
Jambalaya Shoppe was founded 25 years ago by Cheryl Fontenot. The restaurant specializes in such Cajun and Creole favorites as gumbo, boudin, red beans and, of course, jambalaya.
Fives said both of the new Baton Rouge locations will have 15-20 employees. They’ll be similar on the inside to the Prairieville location, which recently opened and is serving as a template for future restaurants.
The fast-growing chain now has 13 locations and is set to open a Thibodaux restaurant the week of Christmas, Fives said. “We plan to be up to 17 by summer 2019,” she said. This will include Jambalaya Shoppe’s first restaurant outside of Louisiana in Pearland, Texas.