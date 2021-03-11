As the number of coronavirus cases continues to drop and more people get vaccinated against the disease, business is returning to normal at Baton Rouge Metro Airport.
The number of flights scheduled to pass through the airport in April is 80% of the figure for April 2019, said Jim Caldwell, an airport spokesman. There are normally 22 flights a day heading to hubs such as Atlanta, Dallas, Houston and Charlotte, North Carolina. In April, there are 18 daily flights scheduled. In April 2020, the airlines were making a flight a day to the hubs.
While the full schedule for May won’t be known for a few more days, Caldwell said right now the number of flights is “virtually back to where it was in May 2019.”
Increasing passenger volumes are causing American, Delta and United to add more local flights. “The passenger numbers are not back to where they were pre-COVID, but they are going up incrementally,” Caldwell said.
With the steady upturn in activity and more people getting vaccinated, Caldwell said he’s getting more optimistic that business at the airport will be “pretty strong” in the second half of the year.