The roots of Stephen Hightower’s success in the restaurant industry go back to an unsuccessful run for LSU student government association president 25 years ago.
Hightower, a Baton Rouge native, ran for SGA president in 1995. He ended up finishing second in the first round of voting, 1,500 votes behind the front-running candidate.
The morning after the election, Hightower showed up to meet with his supporters. When he arrived at 10 a.m., volunteers and supporters were there waiting to see him and upset with his late arrival. “I had people believing in me,” he said. “I realized I was not any kind of leader if I wasn’t willing to make the same sacrifice they were.”
Hightower dedicated his efforts toward narrowing the gap. After weeks of dedicated campaigning, he ended up losing the race by 37 votes. “I understood that if I was not willing to do the hard work, the heavy lifting, then who am I?” he said.
That dedication to hard work has powered Hightower’s City Group Hospitality business, which owns and operates five Baton Rouge restaurants: City Pork Brasserie & Bar, City Pork LSU, City Pork Catering, City Slice Pints & Pizza and Rouj Creole. The restaurants represent a mix of styles and price points, including elevated barbecue, Southern-style plate lunches and upscale Creole cuisine. But there are some common themes running through all of the restaurants: a focus on smoked meats, a commitment to using fresh ingredients and a dedication to customer service.
“My dream is that people will look at one of our restaurants and say ‘I trust those guys,'” said Hightower, sitting back in the dining room of Rouj Creole one Monday morning. “I hope they ultimately trust us that we’re gonna deliver a high quality product, with as much personalized hospitality as we can. And at the end of the day, if we aren’t perfect, they understand we are always trying to be better.”
Right around the time Hightower was falling short of his bid to be SGA president at LSU, he was getting serious about the restaurant business. He had worked at a variety of eateries while in college, including Mardigan’s, Grady’s American Grill and Murphy’s University Grill.
The experience at Murphy’s University Grill, which was located in the old University Shopping Center by LSU, was an important one. Marc Fraioli, who owned the restaurant, played an instrumental role in getting Hightower started in his career.
“That was my first foray into really understanding food,” he said. “They were making stocks, cooking down bones, letting them sit overnight. They never cut corners and they did everything right.”
At the time, Hightower joked he was a “nonmatriculating MBA student — I couldn’t pass calculus,” so he was looking for ways to work in the restaurant industry in the real world.
So in the fall of 1997, he went over to Ruth’s Chris Steak House and said he wanted to get into management training. “I got hired the next weekend, and I was working 80 hours a week,” he said.
The experience at Ruth’s Chris allowed him to work with some major Baton Rouge restaurant operators, such as T.J. Moran, the founder of TJ Ribs and a major franchise owner with the steakhouse; Kevin Kimball, a founder of the Baton Rouge Epicurean Society; Tommy Mansur, a former general manager at Primo’s Steakhouse; and Stan Harris, now the chief executive officer of the Louisiana Restaurant Association.
“That was my first foray into the reality of the restaurant business,” he said. “It was hard as heck. T.J. didn’t accept anything outside of perfection.”
But Hightower said the seven years he spent at Ruth’s Chris, where he served as a manager, paved the way for every opportunity he has gotten since then. He worked with restaurant veterans and he had a chance to travel for training at other Ruth’s Chris locations.
“They had every opportunity to show me what the restaurant business is about,” he said. “You’ve got to have a servant’s heart because you are working when everybody else is having fun.”
Hightower left Ruth’s Chris and had a brief foray in the bar business, owning and operating the rebooted Happy Note and Uncle Earl’s with Brad Watts in the mid-2000s. “I couldn’t be staying out until 2 and 3 a.m. every night,” he said. But in 2007, he had a chance to get back into the restaurant industry with the Bocage Racquet Club.
Hightower was a member of the club’s food and beverage committee, so when someone was needed to run the restaurant there, he was the choice. “We tripled sales there in a couple of years,” he said.
But Hightower wanted to have his own restaurant. He sold a piece of property to get the capital to buy into Frankie’s Dawg House in 2012. In 2013, he opened Leroy’s, a Southern restaurant on Nicholson Drive. He ran those businesses while running the racquet club, and they were learning experiences.
“At Leroy’s, I learned if you’re not involved day to day, it’s not going to work,” he said. The irony is that Leroy’s was named after Hightower’s grandfather. “I didn’t work as hard at that businesses as I needed to and it was almost like my grandfather teaching me a lesson from heaven.”
Hightower bought in to City Pork in early 2014 and left the racquet club behind. At the time, the restaurant had one location under the Perkins Road Overpass. While that location closed in April 2019 because of an expiring lease and uncertainty about the widening of Interstate 10, locations on Perkins Road, Government Street and in the LSU Design Building have since opened.
“We’ve continued to evolve the elevated barbecue that has kept us relevant,” he said. “It’s a platform that has allowed us to do what we’re doing at Rouj Creole and beyond.”
Rouj Creole, which opened in June, is the highest-profile location for one of Hightower’s restaurants. It takes up 5,500 square feet in Perkins Rowe, in a space on Bluebonnet Boulevard that had been home for an Applebee’s. The restaurant’s menu focuses on creole cuisine, showing how the Italians, Spanish, French, Germans impacted dishes that moved in from the Caribbean. The menu features south Louisiana staples such as shrimp po-boys and chargrilled oysters, alongside more adventurous dishes, such as duck confit with butterbeans and spicy African barbecue quail.
“It’s been hard,” Hightower said. “The growing pains at City Pork were a little less.” After several months of operations, he said the restaurant is operating at about an 85. “Eighty-five percent of the customers really, really enjoy it, but we’ve got to close that gap,” he said, “but I feel really great about our chances.”
Hightower uses social media as a tool to keep his restaurants sharp. He looks at review sites such as Yelp as a means of taking the pulse of his restaurants. “It’s transformed our management style,” he said. One example is there were customer complaints about Rouj Creole not being as good as other restaurants about honoring reservation times. That led the restaurant to adopt a new system and have it in place for the busy Valentine’s Day weekend.
“We had more covers reserved than ever before for that weekend and we were almost perfect in getting guests seated in a timely manner,” he said. “I wouldn’t have known the impact of this if not for the review sites.”
Hightower credits new business partner Patrick Valluzzo with helping him juggle multiple restaurants. Valluzzo’s family are longtime McDonald’s franchisees. “He has a perspective overseeing management of 100 restaurants,” Hightower said. “He understands what it takes.”
About 170 people work at Hightower's restaurants, although that number increases to about 200 during busy times.
“It’s nice to see people wanting to come work for us in what definitely is a tough labor market,” he said. “They understand we are a small company with ambitions and dreams to grow.”
The next goal is to get the first year of Rouj Creole in the books. “We have two or three new concepts right now, but it’s a matter of finding the right time and right business climate to make the move,” Hightower said.