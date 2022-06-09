Even in a warehouse full of 300 people, John Tav stood out thanks to the tall, harness-like device that sat on his shoulders.
Tav, the technology manager for Metairie-based Engineering and Inspection Services, was showing off the company’s mobile laser scanner, which captures images of an industrial plant that can be spliced together into an interactive, 3-D rendering of the entire facility.
The renderings can be used to carefully map out expensive maintenance work or outline training programs for new employees, among other uses.
Tav said traditional scanners sit upon tripods that must be reset over and over, which makes the imaging process last a few days. The mobile scanner slashes that timeframe to about six hours.
“It’s basically a glorified Google Street Car,” Tav joked.
EIS and 64 other industrial companies took advantage of the Greater Baton Rouge Industry Alliance’s first ever Industry Showcase, which brought together contractors, vendors and suppliers Thursday at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales.
Brandon Smith, GBRIA’s director of safety, workforce development and operational strategy, said one of his organization’s member companies came up with the showcase idea. He said this was GBRIA’s first such event and the first one in the Baton Rouge area in years, if not decades.
The hundreds of attendees milled about the trade show, making connections and exploring new technologies to find newer, safer ways to perform inspections or deliver services.
“By being able to deploy that technology in a facility and get early alarms or be able to do gas detection in an area before you put a human being in that space, you know it’s safe,” Smith said.
One of the biggest machines on display was the Xplorobot, a roving inspection robot from Wood, a consulting and engineering firm that is headquartered the United Kingdom and has an office in Baton Rouge.
The robot, which looks like a small ATV, can be mounted with sensors that can detect heat, noise or even gas, which helps identify pipeline leaks in potentially hazardous areas.
“A human with a gas sniffer can only see so much,” said Stephen Kelman, director of growth and development for Wood’s Americas operations.
The Xplorobot is also intuitive. It can learn the routes of a plant on its own so it can navigate around byzantine structures.
“If we were to place a traffic cone in front if it, it’ll know that wasn’t there yesterday,” Kelman said.
Thermon, a Texas-based heating services company with a regional office in Baton Rouge, brought its heat tracing system to the showcase. The system can read the temperature of a pipeline to determine if it is too hot or too cold.
The heat tracing system uses a digital interface and a heating element to heat the pipeline when it’s too cold, said Mark Frakes, Thermon’s sales manager.
Frakes said the showcase was an important opportunity for the end users of these technologies — the large industrial facilities that use the devices — to meet with the companies that make them.
“The end users need us, and we need the end users,” he said.
Accutrol, a Denham Springs instrumentation company, highlighted what looked like a drill with a lengthy extension bit. In reality, it was an ignitor designed to create sparks from safer distances. The company also brought regulator valves that maintain pressure in pipelines and tanks.
Troy LeBlanc, a sales representative for Accutrol, said he was impressed with the turnout at the showcase.
“It’s a show case of what everybody’s using in the industry right now at the plants,” LeBlanc said.