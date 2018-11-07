Starmount Life Insurance Co., the Baton Rouge hub for national insurer Unum, is at the center of efforts to expand Unum's dental portfolio to include dental health maintenance organization products in California.
A Unum subsidiary has acquired Jaimini Health Inc., doing business as PrimeCare Dental Plan, in an effort led by Starmount. The price was not disclosed.
Unum acquired Starmount in 2016 to expand its presence in the U.S. dental market, making the Baton Rouge headquarters its dental and vision benefits hub in the U.S.
Within the last two years, Starmount has supported both Unum and Colonial Life in their respective launches of preferred provider organization, or PPO, dental and vision plans across the country.
PrimeCare will join Unum as an extension of the Starmount operation, serving as a dental health maintenance organization, or DHMO, satellite office with plans marketed under the Unum brand. A product launch is expected in the third quarter of 2019. Details of a product launch under the Colonial Life brand will be announced once plans are finalized.
“The market response to Unum and Colonial Life’s dental and vision launches exceeded our expectations,” said Starmount President and CEO Erich Sternberg. “We want that momentum to continue with a proprietary DHMO solution in California. Through the PrimeCare acquisition, we will be able to offer our California clients more competitive benefit choices and our best-in-class service.”
Unum said the transaction will not alter its earnings or capital management outlook for 2018, nor change Unum’s overall capital management strategy of investing in its business while also returning capital to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends. It is expected to be neutral to accretive to Unum’s earnings per share in 2018.