The owner of Ragusa’s Automotive has purchased the property next door and plans to expand the Mid City auto repair shop.
Ragusa Investments LLC purchased the lot at 530 S. Eugene St. for $235,000 in a deal that was filed Wednesday with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s office. The seller was Pamplemoussier LLC of Scottsdale, Arizona.
The 530 S. Eugene site is 4,800 square feet and includes a 3,964-square-foot building that had been the home of AAA Cleaners.
Austin Lolan of Beau Box Commercial Real Estate said Ragusa’s plans to use the property to expand its business. Lolan and Beau Box represented Ragusa, while Will Adams and Michele Casi of Property One represented the sellers.