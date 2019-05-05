NASA-related business conference scheduled
A conference designed to help small businesses earn contracts with NASA and its prime contractors is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 13 at the University of New Orleans University Center.
The conference is being held by the New Orleans Business Alliance and NASA’s Office of Small Business Programs.
The “Rocketing Your Revenue” conference brings together various NASA centers: the Michoud Assembly Facility in New Orleans East; NASA Shared Services Center at Stennis; Stennis Space Center; and the Small Business Innovation Research/Small Business Technology Transfer Program.
NASA officials will teach businesses how to secure supplier, subcontractor and service provider contracts with government agencies and large corporate suppliers.
Business owners will connect one-on-one and earn exclusive access to prime contractors, including Aerojet Rocketdyne; Boeing; Jacobs; Lockheed Martin Commercial and Civil Space; Northrop Grumman Innovation Systems; SAIC; Syncom Space Services Inc.; and Teledyne Brown Engineering.
Technical assistance providers will be on hand to provide information regarding procurement opportunities and how to register as a disadvantaged business enterprise.
“New Orleans is home to the rockets that have powered human travel into space,” said Quentin Messer Jr., president and CEO of the New Orleans Business Alliance. “We’re excited to work with NASA to bring Rocketing Your Revenue to New Orleans so that we can power the growth of local businesses operating in sectors as diverse as aerospace, professional services and software development.”
Registration is $20 and includes a light breakfast and lunch. Register at nolaba.org.
Gulf Island gets OK for 3rd research ship
Gulf Island Shipyards LLC in Houma will be building a third Regional Class Research Vessel to help bolster the nation’s academic research into understanding nearshore oceanic processes and living marine resources.
In 2013, the National Science Foundation selected Oregon State University to lead the initial design phase for as many as three new vessels, and the National Science Board authorized as much as $365 million for the project. Gulf Island Shipyards was chosen to build all three vessels.
The first ship is scheduled to be delivered to Oregon State in summer 2021, the second ship in January 2022, with the third ship to be completed six months later.
Oregon State recently received $108.12 million from the foundation for the third vessel, the Taani, which will operate primarily in the Pacific Ocean.
The foundation selected the East Coast Oceanographic Consortium led by the University of Rhode Island to operate the second vessel primarily in the Atlantic Ocean. The foundation has not yet chosen an operating institution for the third vessel, although it will be targeted for work in the Gulf of Mexico, the Caribbean Sea and the southeast Atlantic Ocean.
The new ships are critical to the nation’s research efforts, said Roberta Marinelli, dean of OSU’s College of Earth, Ocean, and Atmospheric Sciences. The vessel length is 199 feet; has 16 berths for scientists and 13 for crew members; and has the ability to stay out at sea for 21 days under normal operating conditions before returning to port for fuel and supplies.
Company opens seven addiction centers
Lafayette-based Lake Wellness Center has opened seven locations throughout south Louisiana to treat drug and alcohol addiction.
Founding partner Leonard Franques the company uses a medical model treat addiction as a biological disease with medication and behavioral therapy through its outpatient centers.
Locations are in New Orleans, 3620 Chestnut St.; Metairie, 4330 Loveland St, Suite A; Covington, 19411 Helenburg Road, Suite 101; Baton Rouge, 7434 Picardy Ave., Suites A & B; Lafayette, 4540 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, Suite C110; Lake Charles, 635-A Petro Point Drive; Houma, 1340 W. Tunnel Blvd., Suite 212. Information is at lakewellnesscenter.com.
Sage Wound Care opens on Summa
Sage Wound Care, an outpatient clinic, has opened at 8000 Summa Ave. inside Sage Rehabilitation Hospital in Baton Rouge.
Sage is part of The Carpenter Health Network, which is based in Baton Rouge.
Sage Wound Care offers holistic outpatient wound care services for treatment and prevention of skin breakdown due to chronic conditions.
Mid City alliance sets homeowner class
Mid City Redevelopment Alliance is accepting applications for its homeownership and credit counseling services class that begins May 11 for first-time homebuyers.
Through its Homeownership Center, the alliance offers one-on-one homeownership and budget counseling, as well as group sessions. The alliance also offers an online course that users can take at their own pace.
The housing counseling program is not limited to the boundaries of Mid City Baton Rouge. It serves clients throughout East Baton Rouge and surrounding parishes. Participants completing the program receive a certificate which may qualify them for various down payment and closing cost assistance programs.
Applications and the online course are available at midcityredevelopment.org or by calling (225) 346-1000.
Jambalaya Shoppe opens on Perkins
The Jambalaya Shoppe has opened at 3617 Perkins Road, #1E, in the Acadian Perkins Plaza Baton Rouge.
The location offers dine-in, takeout and catering service. The menu, with daily lunch specials, includes jambalaya, gumbo, pastalaya, and sides and desserts.
Hours of operation are 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Livingston expo, job fair planned
Livingston Parish is holding its eighth annual Expo and Job Fair from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. May 7 at the Suma Hall and Community Center, off I-12 at the Satsuma Exit.
More than 1,000 people are expected to attend the free event, highlighting industries from health care to technology to finance and in between as well as community organizations like Tickfaw State Park and Florida Parishes Human Services. More than 100 vendors will participate, providing a face-to-face opportunity with potential employers and customers.
A highlight of the Love Livingston Parish Expo is the Restaurant Challenge, in which restaurants from around the parish enter for a chance to win the judging facilitated by Louisiana Culinary Institute. Attendees will also participate in the people’s choice portion and help decide the winner of an online poll. There will be a DJ as well as more than 50 giveaways.
Information is at livingstonparishchamber.org.
Starting business workshop scheduled
A workshop titled "Simple Steps for Starting Your Business" has been scheduled from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. May 7 in the Main Library at 7711 Goodwood Blvd. in Baton Rouge.
The free workshop is being held by the SCORE Baton Rouge chapter. Reservations are at scorebr.org.
Church redevelopment to residences finished
A redevelopment and conversion of the former First United Baptist Church into 20 residential units has been completed by a New Orleans developer and the New Orleans Redevelopment Fund.
The development at 131 S. Jefferson Davis Parkway in Mid-City is the 50th completed by the fund.
"It’s exciting to celebrate a milestone like this," said Development Director Cullan Maumus.
The general contractor was Hernandez Consulting & Construction and the architect was Albert Architecture.
Since 2013, the fund has worked to eradicate blight in New Orleans. With 50 completed projects within the fund's first two private equity real estate investment funds, it recently launched its third fund.
The 3 Opportunity Zone Fund will be focused on redeveloping historic tax credit earning properties in qualified "opportunity zones." It expects to raise $30 million of capital and is expecting to expand into neighboring markets.