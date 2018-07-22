BATON ROUGE AREA
Bo Miller has rejoined MidSouth Bank as president of its Baton Rouge commercial market, in charge of commercial loans and operations for the bank’s locations on Siegen Lane, Sherwood Forest Boulevard, Jones Creek Road and Corporate Boulevard. Miller also will serve the market as senior vice president for commercial lending.
The New Roads native was vice president/commercial loan officer at Cottonport Bank in Baton Rouge and previously served as a vice president/commercial loan officer for MidSouth. He holds a degree in finance from the University of Louisiana Lafayette.
Girard J. Melancon, executive director for the Office of Workforce Education at Baton Rouge Community College, has been named president of the National Council for Workforce Education.
Melancon also will serve as a representative for the Commission on Economic and Workforce Development for the American Association of Community Colleges.
Community Coffee Co. has named Curtis D. Dooley as general manager of coffee service marketing.
Dooley has held several roles in the beverage industry from category and insights manager to marketing and national accounts manager, and with companies that include MillerCoors, Nabisco, Kraft and Frito-Lay. He has a bachelor's degree in business with an emphasis in marketing from the University of New Orleans and a Masters in Business Administration from the University of Phoenix.
Brittany Casey has been named director of intensive care services at Lane Regional Medical Center, overseeing intensive care, intermediate care and respiratory care units.
Casey was a certified critical care nurse, primary charge nurse and relief house supervisor at Lane and has more than 15 years of health care experience. She is a graduate of Southeastern Louisiana University.
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana has named Sheldon Faulk as senior vice president, government business, and Cindy Wakefield as vice president of strategic communications.
Faulk, who has led the government business division on an interim basis since Jan. 4, joined Blue Cross in 1997, serving in a number of legal roles, most recently as deputy general counsel and assistant corporate secretary. He began his career in the health care insurance and managed care industry in 1995 at Maxicare Health Plan of Louisiana. Faulk holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Holy Cross in New Orleans and earned his Master in Business Administration and juris doctorate degrees from Loyola University in New Orleans.
Wakefield will oversee corporate advertising, public relations, internal communications, direct marketing and the company's online and social media presence and serve as Blue Cross' company spokesperson. Wakefield was vice president, corporate communications, for Tennessee-based Tivity Health. She earned her bachelor's degree in public relations from the University of Alabama.
LAFAYETTE AREA
MidSouth Bank has hired Brannon Menard as a vice president and a litigation finance specialist lender II.
Menard was a senior underwriter at First Bank and Trust in Lafayette and has more than 14 years of banking experience, previously working as a commercial lender at Whitney Bank and Business First Bank.
NEW ORLEANS AREA
Edgar Santa Cruz has joined Regions Bank as senior vice president and commercial relationship manager in the New Orleans and southeast Louisiana market.
Santa Cruz has more than 30 years of banking experience covering middle market companies across a spectrum of industries with IberiaBank, Whitney Bank and First Commerce Corp. He earned bachelor's degree in business administration and MBA in finance at the University of Southern Mississippi.
Tulane Health System has named Hiral Patel as chief executive officer of Lakeview Regional Medical Center, a campus of Tulane Medical Center.
Patel succeeds CEO Bret Kolman, who was recently named CEO at Centerpoint Medical Center in Independence, Missouri.
For the past two years, Patel served as Lakeview Regional’s chief operating officer and previously as assistant chief operating officer for Tulane Health System. The Savannah, Georgia, native completed her undergraduate degree in health administration at Armstrong State University and earned a Master of Health Administration from Tulane University.
Rickie Pares Jr. has been named director of rooms at the Windsor Court Hotel.
He was director of operations at the Inn at Perry Cabin by Belmond and has worked across the country supervising hotel operations for the past 15 years, including in Atlanta and Charlotte, North Carolina. Pares graduated with a degree in hotel and restaurant management from the University of Mississippi.
St. Tammany Parish Hospital Service District No. 1 Board of Commissioners named Joan M. Coffman as president and chief executive officer for the west St. Tammany Parish community hospital.
Coffman was president and CEO of HSHS St. Mary’s in Decatur, Illinois, a campus of Hospital Sisters Health System, which serves Illinois and Wisconsin. The New Orleans native worked with Tenet Healthcare Corp. as assistant administrator of Lindy Boggs Medical Center until 2005 in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina. She also served as CEO of the Louisiana Clinic in New Orleans. Coffman earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of St. Francis and Master’s in Business Administration from the University of New Orleans.
Pan-American Life Insurance Group has named Steven A. Friedman as executive vice president in a newly created role to lead investments, corporate development and strategy functions.
Rodolfo “Rudy” Revuelta, who is retiring as executive vice president and chief investment officer, will remain in an advisory role until mid-2019 to support the transition. He has been with the company more than 40 years and was named chief investment officer in 2005 and executive vice president in 2016
Friedman was senior managing director of Guggenheim Securities’ Financial Institutions Group and has been an external adviser to Pan American for more than 10 years. He has advised clients on more than $200 billion in corporate transactions, including mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, recapitalizations, leveraged buyouts and capital funding. Friedman is a graduate of the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania, with dual concentrations in finance and real estate, and received his juris doctorate from Tulane Law School.
AROUND LOUISIANA
Eric. R. Lane, president of Gerry Lane Enterprises in Baton Rouge, has been elected 2018-2019 chairman of the board of the Louisiana Automobile Dealers Association.
Others elected to the executive committee are Chairman-Elect David L. Fabre, of Acura of Baton Rouge; Treasurer Ronnie D. Ward, of Toyota of Ruston; Immediate Past Chairman Mark A. Hebert Sr., of Hebert’s Town and Country in Shreveport; NADA State Director Joel P. Oustalet, of Bubba Oustalet Automotive Family in Jennings; Carroll P. Dantin, of Dantin Chevrolet in Thibodaux; and Richard Q. Flick, of Banner Automotive in Metairie.
Melonie Stewart has been named vice president of customer service for Entergy’s two Louisiana utility companies, leading Entergy’s distribution engineering, operations and customer service organization in the state.
The 33-year Entergy veteran has been serving as acting vice president of customer service since January. Stewart had served as region director of customer service for Entergy Louisiana and Entergy New Orleans since 2014. Stewart holds a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from the University of Louisiana and an MBA from Tulane University.