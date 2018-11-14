Improving transit systems to keep up with the demands of the 21st century requires foundations to get involved in providing funding and advocacy on both the national and local levels.
“There needs to be a broad-based national campaign to convince political leaders to make the investments that need to be made,” said Calvin Gladney, president and chief executive officer of Smart Growth America, a Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit. Gladney was one of the panelists at the 13th annual Louisiana Smart Growth Summit, which started Tuesday at the Shaw Center for the Arts.
Sean Wilson, secretary of the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, said states will soon end up in a “quagmire” as federal spending on transportation funds get constrained due to income tax cuts.
“The places that have done a very good job of moving mass numbers of people in large amounts did not develop those systems quickly,” he said.
Louisiana faces further challenges because of the state’s urban-rural divide. This means, Wilson said, that he has to convince people in Bunkie that it’s important for them and their economy to create transit systems that make Baton Rouge or New Orleans more attractive to young professionals.
One thing that may help with transit development is that the two largest generations of Americans, baby boomers and millennials, are driving less, said John Robert Smith, the chairman of Transportation for America and the former mayor of Meridian, Mississippi.
“Boomers don’t want to be stuck in traffic,” he said. “Millennials are buying fewer cars.”
The key is to take action quickly. Smith said the Federal Transit Administration is set to spend $600 billion during the current fiscal year. That number will be reduced by $400 million in the near future.
"The window is closing and closing rapidly," he said. "We don't have much time to act."
The smart growth summit, which is presented by the Center for Planning Excellence, concluded Wednesday. About 500 people were expected to attend each day of the event.
Through the work of organizations such as CPEX, Gov. John Bel Edwards said Louisiana has a chance to become an international leader in issues such as coastal erosion and rising sea levels.
“We’re developing expertise that will be in high demand across the world,” he said. During his recent trip to Israel, Edwards said a team from the Water Institute for the Gulf was on hand.
“They have the same issues we do around water quality and how to live with water,” he said.