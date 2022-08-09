The Highland Road estate of former LSU Basketball Coach Will Wade is up for sale with an asking price of nearly $1.6 million.
The 4,377-square-foot home is just past Highland Road Park. It features four bedrooms, four and a half bathrooms, and sits on a 1.5 acre lot with oak trees. The home has an outdoor kitchen, three-car garage and a full home generator.
The house was built in 1985. It was put up for sale on Friday.
Wade was fired in March after LSU received an NCAA notice of allegations regarding major recruiting irregularities, which included making cash payments to people close to players. He had been coach of the Tigers for nearly 5 years.
Wade and his wife, Lauren, bought the home in June 2017 for nearly $1.3 million.