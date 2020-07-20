About 280,000 unemployed Louisiana workers will receive their final $600 supplemental payment from the federal government next week unless Congress renews the benefit scheduled to expire on July 31.
If Congress does not act, the state’s economy will lose a weekly injection of about $170 million, said Gary Wagner, an economics professor at the University of Louisiana-Lafayette. “That’s a big number,” he said.
Recipients will be hit directly in the wallet.
Melinda Knighten of Baton Rouge said she has a lot of anxiety about the additional federal benefits running out. She was already told by the Louisiana Workforce Commission that she has to file a new unemployment claim, which means her last two weeks of benefit payments won’t come in until early August.
“I don’t know how I’m going to pay bills. I don’t have food or anything,” she said. “I was counting on getting that money tomorrow.”
Unemployed workers have been receiving an extra $600 weekly payment from the federal government under the CARES act that Congress passed in late March.
This week is the final week that unemployed workers qualify for that benefit since the CARES Act provided for no payments after July 31.
Jobless workers have been receiving the $600 from the federal government on top of what they receive from the state's unemployment trust fund. The state pays a maximum $247 per week. For those receiving the state maximum and the federal supplement, that could total $847 a week. Many unemployed workers are receiving an income that’s equivalent to about $20 per hour — higher in some cases than what they received while working.
Knighten said she and her husband had the coronavirus in March. She had just gone back to her job as a cashier in a medical office when she got laid off.
“I appreciate the extra money, but it’s not my fault I got laid off,” she said. “I would rather have my job and my health insurance.”
Now, along with facing the loss of the extra unemployment benefits, Knighten said she’s concerned about what to do with her 8-year-old son, who is supposed to go back to school two days a week. She can’t afford to home-school her son and she can’t afford to pay someone to watch him.
“I hope and pray the president and Congress can do something, even if it’s reduced payments,” she said.
Congress enacted the extra payment for just four months, largely on the assumption that the viral outbreak would subside by late July and the economy would be well on the way to recovery. But confirmed case counts are rising in 40 states and 22 states are either reversing or pausing their reopening efforts, threatening to slow rehiring.
Another government rescue package is in the works and some sort of extended extra benefit is possible. Trump administration officials have expressed support for more aid and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has signaled a willingness to compromise. House Democrats passed legislation last month to extend the benefits to the end of January.
In May, unemployment benefits made up 6% of all U.S. income, ahead of even Social Security, and up dramatically from February, when it amounted to just 0.1% of national income.
Samantha LeBlanc was laid off earlier this month from her job as a paralegal. Her firm hired her back a few weeks later at a lower level, but LeBlanc said she’s worried about what might happen without the extra money if she loses her job again. “It’s kind of scary to think about what could happen,” she said.
Ava Dejoie, the secretary of the Louisiana Workforce Commission, said her agency has been flooded with calls in recent days from jobless workers worried about the imminent loss of the $600 weekly benefit.
“It’s not something we’re implementing,” Dejoie said. “There’s no information anyone can give us to stop it. It’s already set in stone with Congress unless they act.”
“We anticipate that Congress will do something,” she said.
Alexander Charles Adams, who works as a sound designer for podcasts and freelance public health reporter in Baton Rouge, said the extra money meant being able to pay bills, buy food and do independent reporting on local protests. The possibility of losing the extra $600 a week has Adams “freaking out."
Adams has a side job proofing audio books and said the next step will be hounding editors for work if the benefits go away.
“It’s a strain on my mind,” Adams said. “I’m going to be working even harder to make sure I get paid steadily.”