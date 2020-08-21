Hollywood Casino Baton Rouge said it will move its downtown riverboat casino into a $21 million to $25 million land-based facility in early 2022.
The proposal, which has been approved by the Louisiana Gaming Control Board, will create 166 construction jobs.
Jeannie Magdefrau, general manager of Hollywood Casino, said the move landside will contribute about $500 million to the local economy in the first six years of operation.
“By moving landside we can sell and/or move the boat to free up dock space so we can increase visitation from what is an ever-expanding Mississippi River cruise business,” Madgefrau said in a statement.
Hollywood plans to expand its amenities, adding a sports bar/entertainment venue with seating for 250, a sports viewing area and a “Shaquille O’Neal’s Big Chicken Restaurant," named after the former LSU and professional basketball great.