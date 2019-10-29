Red River Bancshares, the parent company of Alexandria-based Red River Bank, reported third quarter earnings of $6.8 million, or 93 cents per diluted share.
The bank, which became publicly traded in May, reported earnings of $6.1 million or 91 cents per share in the second quarter of 2018.
Red River Bank has 24 branches across Louisiana and opened a full-service branch in Covington at the end of the quarter.
The bank had total assets of $1.94 billion at the end of the third quarter, up from $1.89 billion at the end of the third quarter 2018.
Total deposits were $1.68 billion at the end of the third quarter, up from $1.61 billion at the end of the third quarter 2018.