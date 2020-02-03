A New York private equity firm acquired a majority stake of Gonzales-based industrial services business Specialty Welding and Turnarounds LLC.
New York City-based Orix Capital Partners, a subsidiary of Dallas-based financial services business Orix USA, bought the majority stake of the local business for an undisclosed price. Specialty Welding was a portfolio company of Houston-based Hastings Equity Partners LLC, a private equity firm that invests in small and mid-sized businesses in the energy sector but has since been sold to Orix.
The Ascension Parish business was co-founded in 2014 by Johnny Holifield and Jimmy Quick at a time when prices in the conventional oil industry plummeted.
The local company primarily does specialty welding and mechanical services and has a master service agreement with more than 50 industrial facilities across the country, including major oil refineries, according the business. It has offices in Texas and California in addition to Louisiana and sells its services in 14 states contracting with 4,000 professionals for work in the field.
"We plan to continue expanding our operations across the U.S. while adding to our breadth of service offerings, said Jimmy Quick, vice president of Specialty Welding and Turnarounds in a news release.
In 2018, the local business opened an office in Signal Hill, California, and expected to double its business on the West Coast in 2019. At the time, some larger businesses moved out of the California market after a new prevailing wage law went into effect. The local company decided to form partnerships with several labor unions in the state instead who represent more than 500 welders, pipefitters and boilermakers.