The number of homes sold in metro Baton Rouge was 11.2% higher in August than the year before, continuing a hot streak caused by low interest rates.
There were 1,145 homes sold in August, according to figures released Tuesday by the Greater Baton Rouge Association of Realtors' Multiple Listing Service. This was the third month in a row sales outstripped 2019 figures by double digits.
A big gain in Ascension Parish boosted the numbers. There were 233 MLS sales in the parish during August, a 27.3% increase from the year before.
Livingston Parish had a 10% increase in MLS sales, with 220 homes changing hands. East Baton Rouge had a 5.5% increase to 575 MLS sales.
The median sales price for a home was $225,000 in August, meaning that half of the homes sold for less than that price, half sold for more. That’s an 8.4% gain over the median sales price in August 2019.
Pending sales, a sign of future activity, were up 12.9% in August to 1,162.
Inventory was down 30.6% from August 2019 to 3,227 homes. The number of days a home was on the market before it was sold increased to 70.