Woman's Hospital has named Rene Ragas, a longtime executive in the Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System, president and chief executive officer.
Ragas has been CEO of Our Lady of the Angels Hospital in Bogalusa since December 2014 and the North Shore market president for FMOL since June 2017.
Ragas will take over as CEO in May. He replaces Paul Cleckner, who has served as interim CEO since the fall. Dr. Barbara Griffith stepped down in September after nearly two years as CEO.
Ragas said he has a personal connection to Woman's.
“All three of my children were born here at Woman’s, and to have the opportunity to serve the organization where I became a father is a privilege and an honor,” he said in a statement.
There are many opportunities for Woman's to grow, he said, despite the challenging times in the health care industry.
Ragas started working for FMOL in 1998 as managed care operations coordinator. He has held positions in business development, payor relations, acute care operations and strategic projects.
Along with overseeing operations at the 48-bed Bogalusa hospital, Ragas leads Our Lady of the Lake Surgical Hospital in Slidell, Our Lady of the Lake Pontchartrain Surgery Center in Mandeville and a network of more than 60 primary care and specialty doctors on the North Shore.
Ragas earned a bachelor's in biology from Southeastern Louisiana University in 1996 and a master’s in healthcare administration from Tulane University in 2000.
He is a fellow in the American College of Healthcare Executives and serves on the adjunct faculty at Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady University.
Dr. Terrie Thomas, chair of the board at Woman's, said Ragas is the right person to lead the hospital because he is familiar with the community and the needs of patients.
"While he has tremendous knowledge of the business side of the industry, Rene also has a profound appreciation for the importance of meeting the needs of women during some of the most vulnerable times in their lives,” Thomas said.