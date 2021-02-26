Lamar Advertising had net income of $108.7 million during the fourth quarter, or $1.08 cents per share, compared to $102.8 million, or $1.02 per share, a year earlier.
For the full year, the Baton Rouge-based company, which sells billboard and digital ad space, saw its net income drop 34% to $243.4 million from $372.1 million in 2019.
Its net revenue was $428.5 million for fourth quarter, down 7.4% compared from $462.7 million a year earlier. Year-end net revenue was $1.57 billion, compared to $1.75 billion in 2019, a 10.5% decline.
The coronavirus pandemic softened advertising demand among its business customers as many nonessential companies were closed by state mandates across the nation but have slowly reopened.
“We concluded 2020 with a strong fourth quarter, aided by a recovery in national advertising and a surge in political spending, as well as further good work on the expense side," said Sean Reilly, chief executive officer of Lamar Advertising.
Adjusted funds from operations during fourth quarter was $172.1 million, compared to $165.4 million a year earlier. For the year, adjusted funds from operations was $514.8 million compared to $581.4 million in 2019. Lamar operates as a real estate investment trust. Adjusted funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.
The company expects net income per share to be between $2.76 and $3.02 for fiscal 2021.