New Day Aluminum Holdings, a Gramercy chemical company, has spun off its specialty products division and rebranded it as Noranda Industrial Chemicals.
In addition, New Day has named Scott Croft, a 20-year veteran of the aluminum industry, as its chief operating officer.
Officials said the name change made sense. A significant expansion of NICHE's capacity to produce chemical-grade alumina at its Gramercy plant was recently completed. Alumina is used to produce aluminum. Along with the south Louisiana plant, NICHE also has an alumina manufacturing subsidiary in France. “The branding of NICHE demonstrates our commitment to our specialty products business and customers,” said John Habisreitinger, company president. "For our long-standing customers only the name has changed, as we will continue to supply the same top-quality products as we have always had."