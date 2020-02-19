Amerisafe, a DeRidder writer of hazardous worker's compensation insurance, earned $34 million in profits during fourth quarter 2019, up from $18.8 million during the same time frame in 2018.
That's $1.76 per share during fourth quarter and $4.80 per share over the year up from $0.98 per share and $3.71 per share respectively.
Still, the company generated less money from net insurance premiums which were down about 5% between 2019 and 2018 for a total of $332.8 million last year.
Total gross premiums written were down about 5.2% over the year to $333 million in 2019. The company also paid a slightly higher effective tax rate in 2019 of 19.8% up from 18.2% in 2018.
“The current soft market is unique in its challenges given the state of the property and casualty industry," said C. Janelle Frost, CEO of Amerisafe said in a news release. "For Amerisafe, less than anticipated average loss severity for prior years offset the impact of lower premiums."