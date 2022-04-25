Crop production could suffer if rising global temperatures are not addressed sooner rather than later, Louisiana Agriculture Commissioner Mike Strain said Monday.
“Climate change is real,” Strain told the Press Club of Baton Rouge. “We’ve benefited in the last 100 years by slightly increasing the temperature, (leading to) increased production. But now we’re on the other side where the increases in temperature will decrease production in plants and in animals. So we must be cognizant of that.”
At the same time, Strain called for increased domestic production of oil and natural gas to offset higher energy commodity prices before food prices spike to unaffordable levels.
Oil prices have shot up from around $69 per barrel in December to as high as $130 per barrel in March after Russia was hit with economic sanctions following its invasion of Ukraine. Oil closed around $102 per barrel Monday.
Natural gas prices have also steadily increased. The cost has gone from $3.65 per million British thermal units, or BTUs, in December to as high as $7.82 per mmBTU on April 18, according to MarketWatch. It closed at $6.83 on Monday.
Natural gas prices need to stay low to keep food costs down, Strain said. Natural gas is a key feedstock for nitrogen-rich fertilizers that power grain and other crops.
Should natural gas prices keep rising, fertilizer prices would continue to increase, leading to more expensive crops and animal feed and, ultimately, higher costs for consumers. Strain said plantings of corn — the most widely used animal feed — could be down 14% in Louisiana this year, to 500,000 total acres, because of the fertilizer price spike.
“We have to increase natural gas and oil (production) to bring down the cost so that we can affect food prices,” Strain said.
To address greenhouse gas emissions from increased production, Strain expressed his support for carbon capture, a process by which carbon is captured at an industrial site and sequestered, typically underground. Industrial advocates in Louisiana have shared Strain's support for carbon capture, though environmental advocates are more skeptical of the process.
Strain said agriculture is “the No. 1 natural way to suppress carbon.” He said forests already suppress up to 20% of carbon produced and that Louisiana can “suppress 200 to 400 times more than we produce.”
Agriculture and industry have the ability together to sequester more carbon than is being produced in order to "start turning the curve backwards” Strain said.
“We cannot allow the climate to increase another two degrees in the next 100 years,” Strain added.