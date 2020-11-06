Officials with the Port of Greater Baton Rouge are set to meet next week with representatives from a Houston renewable fuels company that wants to lease 164 acres and build a $300 million to $700 million diesel fuel plant.
The virtual meeting between port officials, port commissioners and representatives from Greentech/Gron Fuels will be held at 5 p.m. Tuesday. At that time, port commissioners will hear from company representatives and vote on a lease.
In January, the port commission approved a measure that gave Greentech/Gron 90 days to reach an agreement for an option on the land, located west of the Genesis Energy terminal at the port's Inland Rivers Marine Terminal.
Negotiations with Greentech were delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic. Company officials couldn’t travel to look at the site; port officials couldn’t meet with them; and consultants couldn’t get out to the port, said Jay Hardman, the port’s executive director. “It slowed everything down,” he said.
Greentech/Gron would produce environmentally friendly diesel fuel from soybean and palm oil. Some of the officials involved with the project worked for The Shaw Group in the mid-2000s, when the former Baton Rouge company was considering building a plant at the port. They were not identified. That plant would have blended vegetable oil and alcohol to produce biodiesel.
The plant would produce 8 million to 9 million barrels of renewable fuel that would be shipped by barge or rail. Construction of the plant is estimated to create more than 500 jobs, and the first phase of the facility would lead to the hiring of fewer than 50 full-time employees.