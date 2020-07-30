Louisiana's FastStart workforce development program has been ranked first in the country by Business Facilities magazine for an unprecedented 11th consecutive year, with the publication's top rankings going to New Orleans among logistics leaders and the Port of South Louisiana in LaPlace for imports.
The magazine also ranked the state first in the country for most competitive industrial electricity rates; second in Foreign Trade Zone exports; second for manufacturing output as a percentage of gross domestic product; third among film production leaders; fifth among cybersecurity leaders; and ninth for most foreign direct investment.
The publication ranked New Orleans No. 6 among metro GDP leaders and ninth among tech hubs; Shreveport-Bossier City sixth among top cyber cities; the Port of South Louisiana seventh among export leaders; and Baton Rouge ninth among logistics leaders.
The 16th Annual State Rankings Report highlights the strongest performers in economic development to a readership of industry professionals, executives and consultants who guide corporate site selection decisions.
The state's FastStart program customizes workforce solutions to help companies identify, attract and train workers. Since 2008, FastStart has delivered a half-million hours of training to more than 31,000 employees of 226 expanding companies in Louisiana. In some cases, FastStart training protocols developed for a Louisiana location have been adopted globally by corporations.
“Nobody is faster at adapting new technologies and the tools needed to recruit and train a skilled workforce in today’s highly competitive market,” said Business Facilities Editor in Chief Jack Rogers.