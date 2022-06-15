All Star Automotive Group is building a Hyundai and Genesis dealership and used car lot on Airline Highway.
The dealership, near the Pecue Lane intersection, will replace All Star's existing Hyundai lot, which is also on Airline, near Coursey Boulevard.
Matt McKay, owner of All Star Automotive Group, said the combined dealership will be about 57,000 square feet.
The Hyundai and used car dealerships are set to open by the end of the year, while the Genesis dealership will open in early 2023.
About 600 to 700 new and used vehicles will be on sale between the three operations. Plans are to have 400 employees working at the facility and McKay expects that number will increase.
Arkel Constructors is the general contractor.
Is there a building under construction or renovation in your neighborhood and you want to know what it is? Send an email with a picture or the location to tboone@theadvocate.com.