Seefried Industrial Properties Inc., which has built warehouses for Amazon, has been issued a permit to build a 111,300-square-foot building in Industriplex for a package delivery service.
According to the permit issued Thursday by the city-parish, the building will consist of offices and a warehouse. It is anticipated the facility will have two shifts working days and evenings, with a potential third shift working overnight, the permit said.
The warehouse will be located at 11100 Honore Lane.
Amazon, a major online retailer that has expanded rapidly in recent years, already operates a 21,000-square-foot tent structure on land it leased in 2018 off Airline Highway near the Costco at Interstate 12. The structure, installed about a year ago, has been duplicated in several cities around the country, many with the stipulation they are temporary and to be used for a maximum two years.
Seefried Industrial Properties Inc., which has built warehouses for Amazon, filed a 34-acre site plan with the city-parish Planning Commission in December for a "South Baton Rouge Distribution Center" in Industriplex off Siegen Lane on land owned by Bethany Church. The plan was approved in January by the Planning Commission.
Seefried has completed distribution centers for Amazon.com in Bakersfield, California, 2.6 million square feet; Birmingham, Alabama, 2.3 million square feet; and Greensboro, North Carolina, 1 million square feet, according to its website. Its developments typically range from 25,000 square feet up to 2 million square feet.
Amazon has declined to confirm its plans for Baton Rouge. In an emailed statement previously, it said: “We are constantly exploring new locations and weighing a variety of factors when deciding where to develop sites to best serve customers, however, we don’t provide information on our future roadmap."