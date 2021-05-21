Off the Hook, the fast-growing Thibodaux-based seafood chain, is set to open its first Baton Rouge location in the former Raising Cane’s on Corporate Boulevard.

Plans are to open the restaurant by the fall, said Paxton Moreaux, director of operations. Plans are to hire between 40 and 50 people to work in the restaurant.

Off the Hook has a motto of “Real Cajun, Real Fast” and specializes in fried seafood, gumbo, etouffee and hamburgers. The first Off The Hook opened in Thibodaux in 2012. A Houma restaurant opened in 2015 and the Gonzales location followed in June. A restaurant at 17775 Airline Highway in Prairieville is set to open in summer 2022.

The 5,300 square foot restaurant has been vacant since December 2019, when Raising Cane’s closed due to a lease dispute with the landlord. Cane’s had operated the Corporate Boulevard location since 2004, back when the company’s restaurant support office was also located on the street.