The U.S. subsidiary of French chemical maker SNF Floerger plans to invest $375 million in an Iberville Parish polymer plant.
SNF Holding Co. manufactures polymers used for water treatment and conditioning, such as acrylamide monomer and polyacrylamide powders and emulsions, which are used to remove impurities. Its products are also used by the oil and gas industry for water quality. The company, operating as Flopam, built the plant on a 1,000-acre site near Plaquemine nearly a decade ago for $350 million.
The expansion will add new polyacrylamide powder and emulsion production line, another acrylamide monomer production line and new equipment used for purification in addition to infrastructure.
SNF Holding Co. employs 390 workers and expects to hire 150 more, with an average annual salary of $87,300, as part of the expansion. The business had previously projected the plant would hire 500 workers within five years of opening in 2011.
The state is offering a $2.2 million retention and modernization tax credit in addition to a $1.5 million economic development award program loan that can be forgiven if specific performance-based conditions are met. SNF Holding Co. also is expected to use the state's Industrial Tax Exemption Program and its quality jobs program.
SNF Holding Co. considered investing the capital at plants it owns in Brazil, India, China and Russia, the state's economic development department said.
“Plaquemine is a strategic location for SNF globally and is driven by the availability of quality labor, access to key raw materials, proximity to our growing oil and gas markets, and favorable parish and state business climates," said company President John Pittman.
SNF Floerger operates 20 production facilities in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia, seven of which are major plants. Two of those major plants are located in the U.S. — the facility in Plaquemine and one in Riceboro, Georgia."