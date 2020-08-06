A Michigan-based company has purchased the Southern Cold Storage facility on Choctaw Drive for $6 million.
Lineage Logistics purchased the 85,000 square foot facility at 7150 S. Choctaw Drive in a deal that was filed Tuesday with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s Office.
Greg Lehmkuhl, president and chief executive officer of Lineage Logistics, said along with the Baton Rouge facility, the company also acquired a 103,000 square foot cold storage location in Gadsden, Alabama, as part of the deal.
“We are thrilled to continue expanding our footprint in the United States to meet increased demand and to offer our customers increased opportunities across our facility network,” he said in a statement.
Customers for the facilities include restaurants, food service providers and retailers.
Lineage, which bills itself as the largest temperature controlled logistics provider in the world, has three facilities in the New Orleans area: one at the Port of New Orleans, one on Jourdan Road and one in Destrehan.