An Arkansas-based equipment company has purchased a North Baton Rouge office-warehouse for $2.2 million and plans to consolidate its local operations there.
Hugg & Hall, doing business as Super Properties III, LLC, bought the building at 2387 N. Airway Drive in a sale that was filed with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s office Friday. The seller was BCMVM LLC, represented by Robert J. DeAngelo of Baton Rouge.
The 4.1 acre site has a 52,000-square-foot warehouse on the property, along with 5,775 square feet of office space. The property is currently occupied by Wolseley Industrial Group, a pipe and valve company.
Hugg & Hall has operations at 7075 Airline Highway in Baton Rouge and 14656 Airline Highway in Gonzales. The plan is to combine both businesses at the North Airway location, said Troy Daigle of Jarreau Real Estate, who had the listing for the property. Tom Maraist of Talbot Realty Group also helped with the sale.