Have you noticed recent construction or renovation in your area and want to know what it is?
We've been keeping track of the latest new business construction throughout the Baton Rouge area.
Below is a map of where new construction is happening. Can't see the map? Click here.
Here's a look at a few notable locations where construction is taking place:
Near Mall of Louisiana
Construction is under way on Baton Rouge's first Shake Shack. Read more here.
At Airline Highway and Evangeline Street
A new 76 Petroleum gas station is now under construction in north Baton Rouge. Read more here.
In front of the Home Depot on Coursey
A new car wash is being built in the former McDonald's on Coursey Boulevard. Read more.
