Baton Rouge-based Raising Cane's is gearing up for another major expansion of 100 new restaurant each year with a focus on high profile locations, such as Times Square.
While 2020 was a slower year in terms of expansion due to the coronavirus pandemic and its related ripple effects, the chicken tender chain is looking to keep opening restaurants at a rapid clip. Along with the New York City location, restaurants on the Las Vegas Strip and Nashville's Lower Broadway District are set to open in the next year.
Todd Graves, Raising Cane's co-founder, said high profile restaurants can not only serve the millions of people who visit an attraction each year, but they serve as advertisements.
"International tourists visit so when they go back to their home countries we'll have a good brand presence when we open there," he said.
Raising Cane's has a growing footprint in the Middle East in countries such as Kuwait, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Lebanon and Dubai.
Graves kicked off the company's 25th anniversary celebration Wednesday, announcing plans to donate $25 million to nonprofits across the U.S. over the next year. Raising Cane's has donated $100 million to charity over the years.
The Baton Rouge Area Foundation, Feeding Louisiana, Baton Rouge Green, Baton Rouge Area Chamber Entrepreneurship Incubator, Big Buddy Program and 100 Black Men were all allocated $25,000 as part of the effort. The company is also chipping in $5 million to the Benson Capital Fund, founded by New Orleans Saints Owner Gayle Benson, which supports economic development efforts along the Gulf Coast.
Since the company was founded, Raising Cane's has expanded to 600 locations worldwide and has 38,000 workers. The company has grown to more than $1.5 billion in annual sales. The business has sold 2.5 billion chicken tender box combos to customers since it was founded.
Graves estimates the company has trained 1 million employees since it began in 1996. Cane's is often an entry level job for high school or college students.
"I spend very little time focused on the financials of the company," he said. "My focus is on my crew, customers and community. When you're focused on the right things then your bottom line takes care of itself. When you focus on your crew they take care of your customers."
Graves' advice to new business owners? Work through the hard stuff.
"So many entrepreneurs I see stop because it's hard," he said. "It's always going to be hard. They stop right before they open but how they could have changed the world could have been incredible. Never give up. Focus on your team."
He also gave an update on the downtown location at the corner of Third and Florida streets, which has been closed since the start of the COVID pandemic. The restaurant doesn't have a drive-through and it has been affected by the downtown employees who are still working from home. Graves said the company is negotiating with the landlord about the lease and does expect to re-open someday.