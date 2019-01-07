BR.togolfbiz.010419.001
A first-floor bay area at the Topgolf in Baton Rouge off Interstate 10 at Siegen Lane is among 72 bays — 24 on each level — where customers will be able hit golf balls and enjoy drinks and food.

 ADVOCATE PHOTO BY CLINTON BURRELL

Topgolf in Baton Rouge is set to open 9 a.m. Friday, the company announced in a press release Monday morning.

The new driving range and entertainment center located at 10955 N. Mall Drive will be open 9 a.m. - midnight Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 2 a.m. on Fridays and 9 a.m. - midnight Sundays.

At Topgolf players hit golf balls that are equipped with microchips that track accuracy and distance and score each drive. There are 72 bays to tee off from, 24 on each level of the entertainment center.

The facility features a full bar selling beer, wine and cocktails, along with a menu with dishes such such as hamburgers, wings and flatbreads.

Video: First look at Baton Rouge Topgolf
This story will be updated.

Timothy Boone contributed to this report.

