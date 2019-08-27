Baton Rouge Entrepreneurship Week, known as BREW, an annual startup business conference will have a $100,000 pitch competition in November.
That's the largest pitch competition prize since its inception in 2011. Last year it was only $10,000.
Eligible businesses must have less than $250,000 in annual revenue and have raised less than $250,000 from investors but that doesn't include friends and family support. Startups must be headquartered in Louisiana or willing to relocate to the state. Applications to enter the competition are due by Sept. 23.
NexusLA, the event organizer, has plans to host a semi-final round of its pitch competition that's a closed-door session with judges in October, some of whom are investors, to better prepare entrepreneurs and give the individuals more time to hone business plans.
The pitches of four finalists will be open to the public on Nov. 15 at the Raising Cane’s River Center downtown.
Information is at www.celebratebrew.com.