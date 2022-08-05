A company that is planning to build a 6.9 million barrel liquid storage facility in Iberville Parish has been sold.
United Energy Corporation announced Friday it had acquired Integrity Terminals for an undisclosed amount. UNRG had owned a 12% stake in Integrity.
The deal gives Plano, Texas-based UNRG the option to buy a 686 acre site along the Mississippi River between White Castle and the Ascension Parish Line.
The plan is to build a facility to store, blend and distribute petroleum products, crude oil, biofuel, green energy, and non-petroleum compounds. The terminal will rely on carbon capture and vapor recovery technology, with the goal of being carbon neutral.
Excel Midstream Solutions of Houston has been selected for design, engineering and permitting. The terminal is still in the design and permit phase. Excel said in a press release construction of the first phase, which would involve rail storage and transport, could begin in the second half of 2023. The second and third phases, which would involve deep-water and barge access could start in the first half of 2024.
Brian Guinn, UNRG CEO, said in a statement that by having full ownership and operational control the company will be able to aggressively implement plans to build the facility while increasing shareholder value.