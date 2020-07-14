Entertainment venue Quarters in Baton Rouge is closing temporarily for renovations of the property to allow more 'social distancing' as the coronavirus pandemic changes customer expectations prompted by state guidelines.
Quarters, which has a video game arcade, bowling alley, laser tag and restaurant, including a bar, opened in 2013. It was renovated about three years later and added a 300-seat restaurant, known as The Grind. After renovations this year, the company expects to reopen under a new name.
The venue is owned by LSU alumnus and former college basketball player Collis Temple III, who sits on the Louisiana Board of Regents until his term expires in December.
Quarters has been allowed to reopen during Phase 1 and Phase 2 in stages with limits on capacity based on the gross square footage of the building. The most recent statewide mandate to shutter bars across Louisiana, which includes all bars including those which serve food, are closed for on-premises consumption of alcohol but can offer curbside takeout or delivery service.
The decision to temporarily close its doors was inspired by the statewide shutdown of bars as a public safety measure, including for employees.
"Quarters has fallen short of my expectations in terms of customer experience,” Timple said. “COVID-19 has been a devastating blow for myself and many other small businesses, but with the support and cooperation of our landlord and lenders I know there is light at the end of the tunnel. Deep down I know the time is right to make this difficult decision.”
The entertainment venue, which spans 35,000 square feet and sits at the corner of Coursey and South Sherwood Forest Boulevard is expected to have a new 8,000-square-foot event and reception space.
Expanding the floor space allows the company to "provide simple safeguards that are becoming the new norm in terms of social distancing," Temple said.
"I believe that we all have a responsibility to do what is necessary to stop the spread of COVID-19," Temple said.
The business owner expects to be more active in the day-to-day operations of the venue and anticipates overseeing renovations in the next few months. It has not said when the business might reopen and expects that will be determined in part by the coronavirus pandemic recovery.