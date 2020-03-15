App-based laundry service expands to BR
App-based laundry service Hampr, which launched in Lafayette Parish in January, has expanded to the Baton Rouge market.
Laurel Hess is president and chief executive of Hampr and president of Rally Marketing.
Hampr allows users to have their laundry picked up, washed, folded and returned to them by local "washrs," a group of stay-at-home parents, retirees or others who are interested in earning additional income. Customers purchase a $39 annual membership, which includes four special Hampr-branded laundry hampers, in the first year. The hampers are designed to hold one load of laundry, allowing the app to charge a flat-rate of $10 per hampers.
Hampr's app is available on Android and iOS devices and is in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.
Perkins Rowe getting European Wax Center
European Wax Center is opening a fourth Baton Rouge-area salon this summer in Perkins Rowe.
The nearly 1,600-square-foot salon will open in the third quarter in a space next to Rouj Creole. The salon, which offers a variety of waxing treatments, also offers beauty and skin care products.
European Wax Center has nearly 900 locations in the U.S., including stores in Towne Center, Juban Crossing and Highland Park.
LSU student contest receives endowment
A student competition through which winners receive capital for new business ideas at the LSU E. J. Ourso College of Business has received an endowment and been named the J Terrell Brown Venture Challenge.
The endowment ensures a steady stream of funding for the competition’s $25,000 prize pool to support entrepreneurship.
Brown’s children, J Terrell "Tee" Brown Jr., Lloyd Andrew Brown and Collette Brown Bruce, established the endowment in recognition of their father’s career in business, love for LSU and passion for entrepreneurship. Brown graduated from LSU in 1964 with a bachelor’s degree in finance and insurance. Brown has served on the board of the LSU Foundation and the E. J. Ourso College of Business Dean’s Advisory Council. He served for over two decades on the board of LSU’s Pennington Biomedical Research Foundation, including three years as chair. He was inducted into the Ourso College of Business Hall of Distinction in 1997 and the LSU Alumni Association Hall of Distinction in 1998.
The annual competition is open to students from any of LSU’s campuses; the only requirement for entry is a completed business plan. Entering its 10th year, the challenge is managed by the Stephenson Entrepreneurship Institute, part of the Ourso College of Business.
Mary Bird initiates Delta Region program
Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center has outlined plans for the initial phases of providing its Prevention on the Go cancer education, prevention and screening services to the Delta Region of Louisiana under a three-year grant from the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana Foundation.
The more than $600,000 investment will serve the 12-parish area of Caldwell, Catahoula, Concordia, East Carroll, Franklin, LaSalle, Madison, Morehouse, Ouachita, Richland, Tensas and West Carroll. Nearly 2,000 people are diagnosed with cancer and 700 die of the disease each year in the Delta Region, according to State Cancer Profiles.
Prior to the start of the listening session in Monroe, Mary Bird Perkins and Blue Cross Foundation representatives explained the goals and benefits of this initiative. The event was held at VCOM — Louisiana Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine in Monroe and future sessions are planned in other Delta Region areas in the coming days.
“The foundation is looking forward to making a meaningful, lifesaving impact through this investment in the Delta Region,” said Michael Tipton, president of Blue Cross Foundation.
Code Ninjas opens on Siegen Lane
Code Ninjas has opened at 8657 Siegen Lane, teaching children computer coding and problem-solving skills while building video games.
The Baton Rouge franchise location is owned and operated by Ben Marcel, Roger Wilder, Trevor Obilisundar and Kevin Romano. Marcel has a background in technology and has owned his own tech company for 12 years. Wilder and Obilisundar also are business owners, and Romano is a software engineer.
Code Ninjas provides children ages 5-14 with a game-based curriculum made up of nine belts, like martial arts. The curriculum is self-paced, but not self-taught. Kids get help and encouragement from Code Senseis and fellow students as they advance from white to black belt. The program has “Belt-Up” celebrations for accomplishments, where they receive color-coded wristbands to mark their graduation to the next level. By the time a child finishes the program, they will publish an app in an app store.
Code Ninjas offers a weeknight drop-in program, camps and Parents Night Out events on weekends.
Code Ninjas founder and CEO David Graham is a professional software developer who previously owned a successful chain of coding camps for adults. After numerous inquiries from parents, Graham realized there was an unmet demand to teach children coding skills. He launched the Code Ninjas brand in 2016.
Founded in 2016, Code Ninjas has more than 200 locations across the United States, Canada and United Kingdom. Its website is www.codeninjas.com.
Kidder Dental starts work for relocation
Kidder Dental has started work on a new 4,500-square-foot office at the corner of Perkins Road and Hyacinth Avenue and plans to move into it in the early summer.
The new office is just over 2 miles away from Kidder Dental’s current location at 6535 Perkins, across from Pennington Biomedical Research Center.
Dr. Liz Kidder, who operates the practice with her husband, Dr. Dustin Kidder, said the new space will be larger and incorporate new technology.
About 13 people work at Kidder Dental. WHLC is the architects and Cangelosi Ward is the general contractor.
The dental office will be next to Southern Pearl Oyster House. David Trusty, of Trusty Commercial Properties, which is the project manager for the property, said there is still a retail tract with about 11,000 square feet of space between the two businesses.