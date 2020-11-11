After two years at the helm of the Baton Rouge North Economic Development District, the executive director of the organization is stepping down as his contract expires.
Jerry Jones Jr., a 37-year-old alumnus of Southern University, expects to formally resign on Thursday but gave his board of directors two-weeks notice. Jones will become an economic development executive in Richmond, Texas, a suburb of Houston, next week.
A Louisiana native, Jones said that years ago, he would have laughed at the thought of leaving his home state to continue his career, but the new opportunity in a locale with more administrative support and lower taxes was attractive.
The executive director role of the development district, otherwise known as IMPACT North Baton Rouge, paid $80,000 and the board of directors of the organization is expected to hire a replacement.
Jones said he would be willing to help the new executive with a transition.
"I'll be here every weekend next year," he said. "I've been a season ticket holder for Southern football games for 10 years. I already have my hotel rooms set aside. I want to see this community win."
The organization began two years ago without office space, but an office was donated by ExxonMobil. When concerns about the coronavirus pandemic subside, the organization is expected to move into the office.
Jones is leaving the organization with it having received $250,000 as a one-time state allocation approved by the Legislature.
During his tenure, Jones created a strategic plan for the region, a foundation that has attracted $5,300 in donations and a facade and signage improvement program. In a collaboration with the city-parish and the Baton Rouge Area Chamber, the economic development officials saw 1,000 new jobs accounting for $60 million in new payroll — much of which was tied to the industrial sector before the coronavirus and economic recession began. That figure includes 85 jobs at the Oceans Behavioral Hospital.
Over the past two years, nearly 20 new small businesses opened in north Baton Rouge. A major economic development goal is to attract a grocery store to the area and the organization hired a national consulting firm to attract potential businesses.