The Baton Rouge Area Chamber looks to connect with fast growing businesses across the local metro area to recognize those for significant job growth after completing a survey for data collection.
The organization expects to keep the survey, which is open to any business, available until Feb. 7.
BRAC expects to calculate job growth based on the percentage increase of full-time employees at the business over the past three years - which would be the number of workers in 2017, 2018 and 2019.
Eligible businesses must have operations in the Baton Rouge metro area, which includes the following nine parishes: East Baton Rouge, West Baton Rouge, Ascension, Livingston, St. Helena, East Feliciana, West Feliciana, Iberville and Pointe Coupee.
BRAC seeks to recognize businesses who are able to hire new workers but also retain existing employees.