The head of a company considering building a renewable fuels plant in Port Allen said he anticipates a final investment decision will be made on the $800 million manufacturing facility by “end of summer-early fall."
The determining factor on if Arbor Renewable Gas goes ahead and builds the plant will be the incentive package offered by the state of Louisiana, said CEO Timothy Vail. Vail said he was confident the finalized proposal will be acceptable.
“Incentives are very important on these kinds of projects,” he said. “The state has been great to work with.”
Louisiana Economic Development announced last week that Arbor Gas was considering building a manufacturing and distribution facility at the Port Allen Rail Terminal to produce renewable gasoline and “green” hydrogen from wood waste and forest residue. The plant would create 32 direct jobs with an average annual salary of $99,000, plus benefits. At its peak, the plant would create up to 880 construction jobs.
If Arbor Gas goes ahead with its plans, construction is expected to begin in late 2023, with the first production unit in operation by the end of 2025. Two such units would be in the first phase, but Arbor said the plant could involve four units, which would bump up the investment to $1.5 billion.
Each production unit would be able to produce 1,000 barrels of renewable gasoline per day. It would be a “drop-in” fuel that would be blended with traditional gasoline to produce a product with a lower carbon impact, Vail said.
Because the renewable gasoline can be burned by traditional combustion engines, Vail said it is a “transition fuel” that allows consumers and businesses to use an environmentally friendly product without converting to an electric vehicle. “There’s a huge swath of the public and the vehicle fleet that can’t make an immediate conversion to electric vehicles,” he said.
The facility would use carbon capture and emissions reduction technology to sequester greenhouse gas emissions into an approved storage facility. The company said it is reviewing options for transporting and sequestering the carbon dioxide for permanent geological storage.
Arbor Gas projects it would sequester approximately 550,000 tons of carbon dioxide annually and the fuels produced at the plant would be carbon negative, meaning the facility would remove more carbon from the atmosphere than it would produce.
Arbor Gas is currently building a renewable fuel plant in Beaumont, Texas, that is set to begin production in August 2024. The plant will be able to produce 1,000 barrels of gasoline a day initially, Vail said in about a year work will begin on an expansion that will boost capacity to 3,000 barrels a day.