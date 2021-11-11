A New Orleans-based company that makes a medical device that regulates the flow rate of IV injections won a Baton Rouge business pitch competition.
SafePush beat out two other companies at the PitchBR competition Wednesday night to collect a $1,000 prize. The competition was sponsored by NexusLA, an organization that supports entrepreneurship. It was the first NexusLA pitch competition since the COVID pandemic started.
Tonia Aiken, the chief operating officer of SafePush is a nurse and attorney. Aiken said she got the idea for SafePush after she had a case where a client lost the use of a hand and an arm after an injection was pushed too quickly.
More and more medicines have to be carefully pushed by nurses. At the same time, a severe shortage of nurses is increasing stress levels, workloads and the chance for errors.
SafePush is a disposable mechanical device that screws into the tip of a syringe to control how quickly a medicine is injected into the patient. The device has three settings.
“This gives nurses peace of mind and a sense of security,” Aiken said.
SafePush has been patented, so the next step for Aiken is to get the device approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration so it can be used on patient. It will take about $1.5 million to get approval for SafePush. Aiken is currently raising funds to pay for the approval process.
Once the money is raised, it will take three to six months for SafePush to get approval for use in hospitals.