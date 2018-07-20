Louisiana added 21,200 nonfarm jobs in June compared to a year earlier, lifting employment to 1,995,100.
Nonfarm payrolls rose from 1,973,900 in June 2017, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The figures were not seasonally adjusted.
Seven of the 11 job sectors tracked posted gains in Louisiana, with the largest coming in leisure and hospitality, up 5,500; education and health services, up 5,100; and professional and business services, up 4,700. Other services, construction, manufacturing and information also rose.
Mining and logging, which includes the state's oil and gas sector, fell by 600 jobs during the period. Trade, transportation and utilities; financial activities and government fell.