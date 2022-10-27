Key Real Estate, of New Orleans, is developing a 280-unit luxury apartment complex in the Rouzan mixed-use development. The apartments are under construction at 4850 Rouzan Square Ave., across the street from Sprouts Farmers Market. The complex will have a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom units.
Impetus, of New Orleans, is the general contractor for the $40.8 million complex, which will also include 8,000 square feet of retail space.
