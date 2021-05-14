Brookfield Properties, which operates the Mall of Louisiana in Baton Rouge and Oakwood Center alongside Nord du Lac in New Orleans, stood up a new $25 million program to offer financial relief and physical retail business expertise assistance.
The Partner to Empower Program is across the Southeast, while the Baton Rouge and New Orleans programs are focused on Black-owned businesses any minority group such as Hispanic or Latino and Asian are eligible for support.
Brookfield Properties earmarked $25 million for the next five years which are meant for retail store built-outs. The business looks to connect with 250 businesses by 2025 across Alabama, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina and South Carolina in addition to Louisiana.
The company expects applications to be open from May 13 until June 18 and is available here for online applications.
Brookfield expects to select some business owners for the next round which includes a financial review and exploring business goals. Some entrepreneurs will be invited to participate in Brookfield's Retail Workshop which is designed to help prepare individuals for a brick and mortar operation or take the next step to open a retail storefront.
The company expects to open the applications to all of its mall locations by late 2021 or early 2022.